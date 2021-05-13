Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.58. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

