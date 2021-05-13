Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.40

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 1047445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.