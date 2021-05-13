Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.40

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 1047445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
