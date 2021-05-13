Better Money Decisions LLC Buys Shares of 13,347 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day moving average is $242.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

