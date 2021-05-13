Better Money Decisions LLC Buys Shares of 4,554 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $236.52. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

