Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 1.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSEP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,802. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.