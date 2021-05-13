Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.68. 17,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $78.69.

