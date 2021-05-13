Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

VB traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $214.15. 8,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,592. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.49.

