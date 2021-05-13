Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases Shares of 85,735 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after buying an additional 87,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 35,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,170. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

