Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.84 million.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.05.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,578. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.31 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.