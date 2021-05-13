Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 73,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,456. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $729.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.