Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 5,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,196,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $630.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

In related news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,514 shares in the company, valued at $456,794.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,712 shares of company stock worth $4,095,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

