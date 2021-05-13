BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.55% from the stock’s previous close.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 70.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 121,435 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2,172.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 126,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BigCommerce by 215.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.