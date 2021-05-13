Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 2,344 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.80 per share, for a total transaction of $705,075.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 17,456 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88.

On Thursday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 275 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $747.36 per share, with a total value of $205,524.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari bought 284 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $744.45 per share, with a total value of $211,423.80.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,888 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00.

Shares of BH stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.89. 26,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $347.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.37. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $167.96.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biglari by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Biglari by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biglari by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Biglari by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

