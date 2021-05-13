Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

