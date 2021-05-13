Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bilibili updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BILI stock traded down $8.19 on Thursday, reaching $85.71. 346,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

