Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of BILL traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,042. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,493 shares of company stock worth $23,465,018. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

