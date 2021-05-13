Bintex Futures Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001619 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $80,983.76 and $1.87 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00078632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00575850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00228936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.01091645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.69 or 0.01206112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

