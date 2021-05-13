Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE BIO traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $590.97. The stock had a trading volume of 101,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,423. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.95 and a 200 day moving average of $592.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

