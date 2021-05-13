BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BCAB stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.36. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,540. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26.

BCAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

