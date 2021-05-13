Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $274.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

