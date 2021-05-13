BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $448.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the highest is $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,390 shares of company stock worth $7,850,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

