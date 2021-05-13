Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE BVS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,811. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68.

Get Bioventus alerts:

BVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.