Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 77.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIREF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 83,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,518. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $710.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

