Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $4.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 83368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIREF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $710.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

