Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIREF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 90,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $739.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.42. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

