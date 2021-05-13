Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Cormark upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

Shares of BIR stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. 1,383,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a market cap of C$858.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

