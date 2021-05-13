Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.25. 1,319,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a market cap of C$864.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.53.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

