Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$4.25 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.70. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

BIR stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. 1,383,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,067. The company has a market cap of C$858.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.45. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.53.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

