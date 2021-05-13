Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

Shares of BDT stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.69. The company had a trading volume of 224,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,062. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$513.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.24.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

