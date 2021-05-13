Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.94

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.77, with a volume of 189860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

