Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $33,716.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,965,509 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

