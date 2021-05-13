Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $407.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000063 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

