BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Down 25.2% This Week

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00007290 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $21.77 million and $8.81 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.00609408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00229445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.01062008 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.71 or 0.01144155 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

