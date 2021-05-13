BitGuild PLAT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,356.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $105,538.60 and approximately $32,356.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003384 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.39 or 0.00686158 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00020736 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

