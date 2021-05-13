BitTube Reaches Market Cap of $4.80 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $52,207.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00815275 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 309,327,712 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

