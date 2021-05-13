BITTUP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $164.00 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. BITTUP has a total market capitalization of $418,505.06 and approximately $164.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITTUP has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00088748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01057093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00111997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060314 BTC.

About BITTUP

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using U.S. dollars.

