BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BJ opened at $43.49 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

