BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 156,790 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.