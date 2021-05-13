BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

