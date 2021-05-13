BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading Up 5.5%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $45.90. Approximately 8,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,979,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

