Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $72.38. 6,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,703. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

