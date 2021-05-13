Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 5,975 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

