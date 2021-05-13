Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Reaches $3.56 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00007110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $335,915.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00086569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01037761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00067179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00110513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060143 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 644,337 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

