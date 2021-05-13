Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Tops $0.0059

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $684,951.12 and $1,433.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00088033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $532.19 or 0.01063301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00067100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00111015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.