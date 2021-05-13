Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Cap Tops $17.27 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $17.27 million and $258,849.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00087055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01031573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00111562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00061496 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,937,581 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

