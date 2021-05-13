Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,820 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,176.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,180.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,072.83. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,250.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.67.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

