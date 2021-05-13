Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.99 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

