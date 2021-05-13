Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $184.57 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

