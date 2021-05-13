Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 580.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $306.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $868.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

