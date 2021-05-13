Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CPRT stock opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

